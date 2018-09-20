Mitchell Traffic Stop Yields More Than 13 Lbs of Marijuana

MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) — A weekend traffic stop in Mitchell turned into a large marijuana bust.

The Daily Republic reports that an officer pulled over a car on Interstate 90 for an exhaust problem on Sunday night. Court documents say a search of the trunk turned up a storage tub containing more than 13 pounds of marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags, along with drug paraphernalia.

Thirty-year-old Christopher Friedel faces felony drug charges. He was released from jail Tuesday on $3,000 bond and is due back in court Oct. 18. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

