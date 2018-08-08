Mitch Garver Leads Minnesota Twins in Win

Twins would get on the board first as the rookie catcher would hit to deep left field in the second inning for a three-run home run. It was Garver's sixth homer of the season.

The Indians would get two runs in the 8th inning as Minnesota goes on to a 3-2 win over the Cleveland.

Eddie Rosario went 4-for-5 in the game.

Starting pitcher Adalberto Mejia left the game after five innings with a wrist strain.

Fernando Rodney gets his 25th save of the year.

According to Rhett Bollinger of MLB.Com , Rodney is one of a few veterans left after the non-waiver trade deadline because the Twins hold a $4.5 million team option for next year.

Today we'll see Jake Odorizzi starting for the Twins at 6-10 on Information 1000 KSOO.

