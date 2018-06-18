Miss South Dakota and Outstanding Teen Crowned

Miss South Dakota 2018 and Miss South Dakota Outstanding Teen Winners were crowned last weekend in Hot Springs, South Dakota.

An Iroquois woman was crowned Miss South Dakota 2018. Carrie Wintle had the crown placed on her head Saturday night (June 16)

The second runner-up was Miss USD Heather Egbert of Vermillion, the third runner-up was Miss Central States Fair Evy Johnson of Firesteel and the fourth runner-up was Miss Siouxland Kaitlin O’Neill, of Aberdeen.

Wintle will compete at the Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, in September 2018. The Miss America Pageant finals will air on ABC on Sunday, September 9.

In a separate category, Miss South Dakota Outstanding teen, Jessica Benson, 17, of Rapid City received the crown. The first runner-up was McKenzie Norton of Mitchell and the second runner-up was Rio Snyder of Black Hawk.

Benson will represent South Dakota at the 2018 Miss America's Outstanding Teen Pageant in Orlando, Florida next month.

Each winner of the Miss South Dakota and the Miss South Dakota Outstanding Teen received various scholarships. The annual event has been booked to take place in Brookings for the next three years. It had been held in Hot Springs this year and in recent years.

See Also: