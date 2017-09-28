Minnesota’s Goldy Gopher Destroys Youth Football Player, Scores Touchdown

P.J. Fleck has brought a new attitude to Minnesota Gopher football, and that has applied to everyone including the mascot.

The annual mascots vs. youth football game took place this past Sunday during the Vikings/Buccaneers game. Having been to a few Vikings games where this event was held, everything goes pretty normal until Goldy Gopher decides to take over.

That was the case again this year. #RowTheBowl

Goldly Gopher scored a touchdown in this year's game off a standard sweep to the right. Where it isn't standard is that he flat out destroyed a youth football player on his way to the points.