Minnesota Woman Dies after Falling through Ice on ATV

Say goodbye to to those 40 degree December temps we've grown accustom to over the past few weeks, and say hello to the warmest winter coat you own.

Have you seen the forecast? Can you say arctic winter weather. Yikes! Here comes January!

Sounds like Old Man winter is showing up with a vengeance just in time for Christmas, and by the looks of things, he's gonna hang around for quite some time.

Just because the calendar says it's almost winter, and the weather is finally going to start to resemble something normal for this time of year, doesn't mean the ground conditions are perfect for all the fun activities people are used to doing outdoors during the winter months here in the upper midwest.

Case in point, riding your all-terrain vehicle on large bodies of frozen water.

KSFY TV is reporting that a Cohasset, Minnesota woman died on Saturday, (December 16) after the ATV she was riding fell through the ice on Rice Lake near Cohassett just before 6 PM.

According to KSFY, authorities were finally able to recover her body from the water on Sunday, (December 17).

A male companion that she was riding with on the same ATV at the time of the accident survived. He was able to get out of the water on his own and call for help according to the KSFY TV report.

The Itasca County Sheriff's Department is currently investigating the accident.

