Minnesota Wild Sign Jason Zucker to a New Five-Year Contract

Just days after re-signing defenseman Matt Dumba to a new deal, the Minnesota Wild secured Jason Zucker for five more seasons.

The Wild announced on Wednesday (July 25) that the team and Zucker have agreed on a new five-year contract worth $27.5 million . The team continues to re-sign some of the core players from the last few years.

Zucker, 26, was drafted 59th overall in the 2010 NHL Early Entry Draft by the Wild. He made his first appearance at the NHL level during the 2011-2012 season and has played in a minimum 70 games over the last three years. Zucker appeared in all 82 regular season games last year. He has 97 goals and 75 assists in his NHL career.

Outside of the NHL, Zucker has represented the United States in the IIHF World U18 Championships in 2009 and 2010, and in the World Junior Hockey Championships in 2010 and 2011.

The new deal will keep Zucker in Minnesota through the 2022-2023 season.

