The Minnesota Vikings return home and are a touchdown favorite over the Miami Dolphins, but if history is any form of an indication the game will be much closer.

Miami and Minnesota only play once every four years as part of the NFL schedule rotation. For the Vikings sake, that's probably a good thing as Miami holds an 8-4 series advantage.

The two teams met for the first time in 1972 with a Dolphins 16-14 victory in Minneapolis. Just a couple of season later, the two teams played in Super Bowl VIII with the Dolphins demolishing the Vikings 24-7.

Although the series is in favor of the Dolphins, the Vikings have held their own in the series while playing at home. Minnesota is 3-3 all-time when playing the Dolphins in Minnesota. The last win at home came back in 2002, but the last meeting at the Metrodome in 2010 was a disappointing 14-10 loss. This will be the first regular-season meeting between the Dolphins/Vikings at US Bank Stadium with the two teams previously playing in the 2017 preseason.

Finding a road win in Miami is a little bit more difficult. The last time the Vikings beat the Dolphins on the road was back in 1976. That is the only time that Minnesota picked up a win in Miami.

The two teams meet again on Sunday afternoon with both teams attempting to make a push to the postseason. Minnesota can put themselves in a great position for the 6th NFC Wild Card spot with a win, while the Dolphins can keep themselves alive with a win for the 6th AFC Wild Card spot.

Kickoff time is 12:00 and the game can be listened to through the ESPN Radio app.