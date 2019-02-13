Minnesota has hired Marwan Maalouf as the team's special teams coordinator. Joining Maalouf as new hires this year is former Jets offensive line coach Rick Dennison, and tight ends coach Brian Pariani. Dennison will hold the offensive line job and also assist as the run game coordinator. Pariani was previously the tight ends coach in Denver.

Drew Petzing has been promoted from assistant quarterbacks coach to wide receivers coach for the 2019 season.

The Vikings, as we already knew, will bring back Kevin Stefanski at offensive coordinator and George Edwards as defensive coordinators. Kennedy Polamalu returns as running backs coach, while Andre Patterson returns as defensive line coach. Of note, Terence Newman is not listed as part of the coaching staff released by the Vikings. Newman was used as an assistant defensive backs/nickel coach. Darren Wolfson of KSTP in the Twin Cities previously reported that there was a chance he wouldn't return.

2019 Minnesota Vikings Coaching Staff:

Head Coach: Mike Zimmer

Defensive Coordinator: George Edwards

Offensive Coordinator: Kevin Stefanski

Special Teams Coordinator: Marwan Maalouf

Offensive Line/Run Game Coordinator: Rick Dennison

Assistant Special Teams: Ryan Ficken

Defensive Backs: Jerry Gray

Defensive Assistant/Assistant Defensive Backs: Jeff Howard

Assistant Offensive Line: Andrew Janocko

Assistant Strength and Conditioning: Derik Keyes

Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Advisor: Gary Kubiak

Quarterbacks: Klink Kubiak

Assistant Strength and Conditioning: Chaz Mahle

