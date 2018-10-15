Minnesota Vikings first-round draft pick Mike Hughes will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his ACL against the Arizona Cardinals.

Fans were fearing that Hughes may have torn his ACL during the Vikings 27-17 win over Arizona on Sunday (October 14), and that fear has been confirmed. Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer confirmed the injury on Monday (October 15).

Hughes was off to a strong start to his Vikings career totaling 22 tackles, one forced fumble, and one interception in the team's first six games. He was drafted 30th overall by the Vikings during the 2018 NFL Draft.

Minnesota has had some recent bad luck with first-round draft picks and ACL injuries. Last season, Dalvin Cook's season came to an end in Week 4 in a Vikings 14-7 loss to Detroit.

The Vikings will now rely on cornerbacks Mackensie Alexander and Holton Hill to fill the void of Hughes. Minnesota heads back on the road during Week 7 as they take on the New York Jets on Sunday (October 21).