The NFL has announced that the Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears game scheduled during Week 11 has been flexed to Sunday Night Football.

Minnesota and Chicago will meet for the first time this season on November 18 at 7:25 PM. The game was originally scheduled for a noon kickoff. The Vikings-Bears matchup replaces the previously scheduled Pittsburgh Steelers at Jacksonville Jaguars game.

This will be the first time the two teams will play on Sunday Night Football since 2011, with the Bears winning that game 39-10 in Chicago. Minnesota hosted and defeated Chicago 34-14 on Sunday Night Football back in 2008.

Minnesota will be making its second appearance on Sunday Night Football this season having previously lost to the New Orleans Saints during Week 8 (October 28). The Vikings are also scheduled to host the Packers on Sunday Night Football in Week 13 (November 25). Chicago opened the season playing in the NFL's premier game of the week in a loss to Green Bay.

Week 11's scheduled Philadelphia at New Orleans game has also been flexed to the 3:25 PM spot.