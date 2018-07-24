EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have canceled their training camp practice on Friday so the team can attend the memorial service for offensive line coach Tony Sparano, who died unexpectedly of a heart condition.

The Vikings announced the cancellation on Tuesday, two days after the 56-year-old's death. Sparano died of arteriosclerotic heart disease, or hardening of the arteries, according to the Hennepin County medical examiner's office.

The service will take place in the Twin Cities area, where Sparano and his wife moved in 2016 when he was hired by the Vikings. The team had only one workout scheduled for Friday morning for rookies and other selected players. The entire squad will have its first full practice of training camp together on Saturday.

Instead of flowers, the Sparano family has requested donations be made to the American Heart Association.

