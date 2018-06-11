Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Fernando Romero had a shaky start but the offence smoothed that over on Sunday's 7-5 win over the LA Angels to salvage a win after scoring just three runs in the first two games of the series.

Jake Cave went 3-for-4 including a long bomb to deep centerfield. Logan Morrison added his seventh home run of the season, a two-run dinger.

It's a day off today for the Twins then on to Detroit beginning Tuesday when Jake Odorizzi starts that series. The right-hander is 3-3 so far this season with 4.24 ERA.

And Joe Mauer will head to Triple-A for a rehab assignment as he works his way back from a neck strain and concussion-like symptoms.

Due to the long rain delay for the Saturday, June 9 game the Minnesota Twins are offering all fans holding tickets to that game against the Los Angeles Angels will have the ability to exchange those tickets for any future Twins regular season home game (subject to availability).

See Also: