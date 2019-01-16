MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have traded reliever John Curtiss to the Los Angeles Angels for minor league infielder Daniel Ozoria.

Curtiss pitched in 17 games for the Twins over the past two seasons, going 0-1 with a 7.20 ERA in 15 innings. He walked six and struck out 17. The right-hander was designated for assignment Monday to make room for pitcher Blake Parker.

The 18-year-old Ozoria played for two rookie-level teams last season, batting a combined .195 with 12 RBIs in 51 games.

Minnesota announced the deal Tuesday night.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.