Minnesota Twins Trade Lance Lynn to the New York Yankees

The Lance Lynn experiment is officially over in the Twin Cities.

The Minnesota Twins on Monday traded Lance Lynn to the New York Yankees in exchange for first baseman Tyler Austin and right handed pitcher Luis Rijo.

Lynn never lived up to the expectations for Minnesota and was 7-8 in 20 starts with a whopping 5.10 ERA.

Not only was he not good on the mound, reports are he wasn't the most fun to be around and that included players and media with those feelings as well.

The Twins had acquired Lynn in free agency this offseason.

He will move over to New York where they could use him in the starting staff to give guys rest or in the bull pen.

Minnesota in returns adds depth at 1st base and more arms in the system.

So far, the Twins have traded Eduardo Escobar, Ryan Pressly, Zach Duke and now Lance Lynn.

