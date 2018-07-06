Minnesota Twins Snap 6-Game Skid

Well played offence and defense on Thursday as the Minnesota Twins returned to Target Field.

After losing six straight games the Twins put Aaron Slegers on the mound who picked up his first Major League win. It snapped a 6-game skid Thursday over the Baltimore Orioles.

The highlight reel would show text book defensive plays and one great catch for a stolen home run by outfielder Jake Cave.

Cave would also go 3 for 3 at the plate. Logan Morrison gets his 10th home run of the season.

In his second appearance of the season Slegers tossed six innings and held the Orioles to a single run.

Tonight Lance Lynn starts for Minnesota at 7:10 PM on Information 1000 KSOO.

In other Twins news Minnesota signed Oregon State's Trevor Larnach to a professional contract. Larnach was selected with the 20th overall pick in the first round of the 2018 Draft.

