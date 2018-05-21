Minnesota Twins pitchers have been bringing the heat this month and Jake Odorizzi added ten K's on Sunday.

Odorizzie's 5 2/3 innings added up to the 15 scoreless three starts in the Twins 3-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers at Target Field.

The Twins and Brewers were scoreless until the fifth inning when Max Kepler hit an RBI single to score Byron Buxton. Milwaukee tied it in the sixth and Minnesota with the bases loaded in the eighth inning saw Logan Morrison rip one to the wall that scored two more runs.

According to Jarrid Denney of MLB.com Fernando Rodney came on in the ninth and struck out the side to end the game and notch his ninth save of the year.

Today back at Target Field Jose Berrios will get the start at 7:10 PM against former Twins manager Ron Gardenhire and the Detroit Tigers on Information 1000 KSOO.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

