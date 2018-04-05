Minnesota Twins Home Opener-In the Snow?

While opening the 2018 Major League Baseball season the Minnesota Twins have endured cold temperatures, some rain and snow.

Did you see the game Wednesday night in Pittsburgh? The first inning at PNC Park players competed with snow flurries.

No problem for Minnesota as the Twins beat the Pirates 7-3.

Now let's head back to Twins Territory for the home opener for the Twins today where the temp for the opening pitch should be a balmy 30 degrees. This could be the coldest home opening day in Twins history as Kyle Gibson takes the mound for Minnesota at 3:10 PM.

Shouldn't be a problem for midwesterners after an entire morning of pregame festivities.

Just like the players in Wednesday's game fans will be decked out in all their winter hunting gear from head to toe.

Remember in Minnesota how popular winter sports are? Ice fishing, ice hockey, skiing, and football. Oh wait. They have a roof for that one.