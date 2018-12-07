Minnesota Twins Annual TwinsFest Tickets On Sale

Break up the cold winter with your favorite summer pastime and enjoy the annual TwinsFest at Target Field January 25-27, 2019. Tickets are on sale now.

Twins fans will get the exclusive and intimate baseball experience throughout the course of the weekend. Meeting past, current, former and future Twins players. Numerous interactive activities and behind-the-scenes fan experiences that celebrate Twins baseball and Target Field. Young fans will enjoy an updated kid’s zone themed around create-play-win. In addition join T.C. for brunch on Sunday for the returning “Brunch with T.C.” event.

And if you are an avid Twins fan tickets to all 2019 home games at Target Field will go on sale at TwinsFest.

Ticket purchases can be made online at www.twinsbaseball.com , by phone at 612.33-TWINS and also at the Target Field Box Office.

TwinsFest, one of the largest team-run fan festivals in professional sports, is the largest annual fundraiser for the Minnesota Twins Community Fund. Over the past 28 years TwinsFest has raised more than $5.1 million for programs and organizations supported by the Twins Community Fund.