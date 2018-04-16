Looking for a doubleheader to attend during the Minnesota Twins season? Two more doubleheader dates have been added to the schedule.

The Twins and Chicago White Sox were forced to postpone three games this past weekend due to the snow apocalypse that came through the upper midwest. Those games have now been rescheduled.

Minnesota and Chicago will play two doubleheaders, one traditional and one split, and then use a off-day to fill the third game. The dates are split between June, August, and September.

The April 13 game has been rescheduled to June 5 at 3:00. This will be a traditional doubleheader with the second game to follow that same night. Chicago and Minnesota will make up the April 14 postponement with a split doubleheader on September 28. The first game will be played at 1:10 and the second at 7:10.

The two teams have used an open date to fill the April 15 postponement. They will now play on August 20 at Target Field. Both teams will then shift their series to Chicago the following two nights.

June 5: Traditional doubleheader (3:00/7:00) *makeup of April 13

August 20: Single game (7:10) *makeup of April 15

September 28: Split doubleheader (1:10/7:00) *makeup of April 14

Tickets that were purchased for the games this past weekend are subject to the Minnesota Twins rainout policy .

