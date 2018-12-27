Minnesota Twins Add Slugger Nelson Cruz in Free Agency

The Minnesota Twins haven't been able to hit many home runs in free agency over the last few years, but they are sure hoping the latest slugger they added during free agency can change that trend.

According to ESPN, the Twins have come to terms with DH Nelson Cruz on a one year deal worth $14.3 million.

The deal also includes a $12 million team option for 2020.

Last season the Twins were not good at hitting dongers, ranking 23rd in the majors and with the signing of Cruz, they expect to be much better this season.

Cruz has hit 203 home runs over the last 5 season which ranks #1 over that span, leading Giancarlo Stanton by 15.

Cruz, 38, will also be called on to be a leader in the clubhouse which lost a leader in Joe Mauer to retirement.

Before signing with the Twins, Cruz has played with the Mariners, Orioles, Rangers and Brewers.

The Twins are still on the prowl for some additional depth to their roster which includes targeting both bullpen and starting pitchers.