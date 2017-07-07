The Minnesota Timberwolves are heading to Las Vegas for the annual NBA Summer League and will have their three preliminary games broadcasted on national TV.

NBA Summer League begins on Saturday, July 8th from the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas. Minnesota will open up their summer schedule with a game against the Toronto Raptors on NBA TV.

Wolves assistant coach Ryan Saunders will act as the head coach during the time in Vegas. His roster includes first round pick Justin Patton, and players from schools such as Duke, North Carolina, Kansas, Iowa State, and Notre Dame. All players on the summer league roster are rookies.

Timberwolves 2017 NBA Summer League Roster

V.J. Beaches, F, Notre Dame

Deonte Burton, F, Iowa State

Charles Cooke, G, Dayton

Matt Costello, F, Michigan State

Perry Ellis, F, Kansas

Jack Gibbs, G, Davidson

Smile Jefferson, F, Duke

Moses Kingsley, F, Arkansas

Marcus Paige, G, North Carolina

Justin Patton, C, Creighton

Raphael Putney, F, Massachusetts

Levi Randolph, G, Alabama

C.J. Williams, F, North Carolina State

All three of the preliminary round games for Minnesota will be televised on national TV. Teams are then seeded for the tournament which begins July 12 and ends on July 17. Most games will be shown on ESPN or ESPN 2.