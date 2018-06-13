Minnesota Timberwolves 2018 Summer League Schedule Announced

The Minnesota Timberwolves will travel back to Las Vegas for Summer League in 2018 and they'll face two teams from the East, and a divisional opponent.

Las Vegas will host the 2018 NBA Summer League in its entirety for the first time this year. Each team will play three preliminary games before a tournament is played to crown a champion. All teams will play five games minimum. The LA Lakers are the defending NBA Summer League champions in Las Vegas.

Minnesota's three preliminary games will be played against two teams from the Eastern Conference and one team from inside of their division. The Timberwolves will open preliminary play against Denver on July 6th. After a day off, Minnesota will play Toronto on July 8th and follow that up with a date against Brooklyn on July 9th.

July 6th: vs. Denver (10:00 PM), NBA TV

July 8th: vs. Toronto (2:00 PM), NBA TV

July 9th: vs. Brooklyn (10:00 PM), ESPNU

The entire summer league schedule will run through Tuesday, July 17th. Games will be broadcasted on NBA TV, ESPN, and Turner Sports.

