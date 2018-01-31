A Minnesota Vikings fan is giving his Super Bowl tickets to a 13 year-old Philadelphia Eagles fan who has overcome cancer. Colt Fitzgerald who has a physical disability and is a survivor of neuroblastoma , received two tickets to the big game on Sunday from an anonymous.

Vikings fan who said he won the tickets in a raffle, but refuses to go to the game because the Vikings lost the NFC Championship. The Vikings fan contacted a local organization in the New Jersey area for help in finding a deserving Eagles fan.The tickets were delivered to the family on Monday. According to startribune, Colt said: “Not many kids in this world have these opportunities.”