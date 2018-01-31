Minnesota Nice: Vikings Fan Gives Super Bowl Tickets to Young Eagles Fan Who Survived Cancer
A Minnesota Vikings fan is giving his Super Bowl tickets to a 13 year-old Philadelphia Eagles fan who has overcome cancer. Colt Fitzgerald who has a physical disability and is a survivor of neuroblastoma, received two tickets to the big game on Sunday from an anonymous.
Vikings fan who said he won the tickets in a raffle, but refuses to go to the game because the Vikings lost the NFC Championship. The Vikings fan contacted a local organization in the New Jersey area for help in finding a deserving Eagles fan.The tickets were delivered to the family on Monday. According to startribune, Colt said: “Not many kids in this world have these opportunities.”
Him and his dad will not only be attending the game, but The Timberwolves and Minnesota Wild provided tickets to each of their games.
