Minnesota Lands Seven Year Deal for PGA Tour Stop

Beginning in 2019, the 3M Open will be a regular stop on the PGA Tour in the great state of Minnesota for at least seven years.

This week it was announced that the TPC Twin Cities will play host to the annual event and will be called the 3M Open.

For years the Champions Tour has stopped in Minnesota for the 3M Championship and the state is ecstatic about this opportunity moving forward.

This will be the first PGA Tour event since the PGA Championship back in 2009.

Here's what 3M's representatives had to say about the new partnership:

“3M is honored to welcome the top players on the PGA TOUR to the Twin Cities, and we look forward to the many opportunities this tournament will bring to support our community,” said Paul Keel, 3M senior vice president of Business Development and Marketing-Sales. “We’ve formed a great relationship with PGA TOUR Champions over the last 25 years and are excited to build on that partnership with the 3M Open.”

PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan had similar sentiments about the new opportunity:

“We are delighted to partner with 3M for this new PGA TOUR event in the Twin Cities, a community that has shown tremendous support for professional golf over the years with PGA TOUR Champions, the PGA Championship, Ryder Cup and Solheim Cup, and has deservedly played host to the biggest events in sports – Super Bowls, Final Fours, among them."

It's going to be a great partnership from my vantage point and continue to keep Minnesota's golf courses on the map.

