Minnesota Congressman Facing Abuse Allegations

U.S. Congressman Keith Ellison from Minnesota is denying allegations he abused his ex-girlfriend. This as he prepares to run in a primary for Minnesota attorney general.

The allegations come on Facebook from the son of Karen Monahan, a longtime girlfriend of the congressman.

The son claims he found a video on his mother's computer showing Congressman Ellison dragging his mother off a bed by her feet, while screaming profanities at her.

The video has not yet been made public. Monahan alleges Ellison was physically abusive with her just that one time.

Congressman Ellison released a statement saying the video does not exist because, "I never behaved in this way, and any characterization otherwise is false."

Source: Minneapolis Star Tribune

