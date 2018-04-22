Minnehaha Sheriff’s Department Looking for Missing Woman

Sioux Falls Police are accepting any tips regarding a woman who was last seen on Friday (April 20). According to a statement from Sergeant Scott Dubbe from the Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office at 6:29 PM on Sunday (April 22), Megan Foster has not been found and they are attempting to check on her wellbeing.

The Sheriff's department did not indicate where Foster, 27, may be known to frequent. Wellbeing checks are sometimes at the request of a friend or family member who has not be able to locate or talk to an individual.

The Statement from Dubbe describes their attempt to find the missing woman. "The Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate and check the wellbeing of Megan Foster DOB 5/17/90. The last contact with Megan was on Friday April 20th." said Dubbe "If anyone has any info or has been in recent contact with Megan, contact the Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office."

