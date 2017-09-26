Chief Deputy Michele Boyd of the Minnehaha County Sheriff's Department has released information about an officer involved shooting.

Boyd says deputies, including Taylor Court, responded to a domestic violence call at a northern Sioux Falls home early Saturday morning.

"Shortly after Deputy Taylor Court arrived on the scene Christopher Sanftleben came out of a trailer with a rifle raised towards our deputy. At this time Court fired six rounds in an attempt to stop the threat. One of those rounds hit the suspect."

Boyd describes what happened next.

"Court and a second deputy began CPR and emergency medical treatment until the ambulance was able to arrive on scene. The suspect is a 46-year-old white male."

Sanftleben is hospitalized in Sioux Falls. His condition has not been released.

The South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation is following up on the shooting.

