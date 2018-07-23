Minnehaha County Jail Releases Wrong Inmate

A search is underway for an inmate that was in the Minnehaha County Jail that was mistakenly released. The reason for the miscue is understandable.

According to a release from Minnehaha County Jail Warden Jeff Gromer, Sheriff’s deputies and other law enforcement officials are trying to track down 26-year old Adrian Ray Watson. The inmate was allowed to leave the institution before his bond was posted. By coincidence, there happened to be an inmate who had a very similar name that was also in custody at the jail that should have been released instead.

Gromer included additional details about the incident that recently happened at someone’s home when an argument got out of hand and then turned into an attack. After Watson’s arrest police levied four charges as a result. Count one: Second degree robbery. Count two: Simple assault. Count three: Second degree petty theft. Count four: Second degree intentional damage to property.

Should a $2,500 cash or surety bond be posted either by Watson or on his behalf, it would likely lead to the next step in the adjudication process.

