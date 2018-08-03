Minnehaha County Jail Expansion Project to Cost $48M

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Project officials say the expansion of the Minnehaha County jail will cost about $48 million.

The Argus Leader reports that project leaders informed County Commissioners on Tuesday that the final estimate for the project's cost is about $2 million more than planned. The expansion will add 320 beds to the current 400-bed facility and is projected to meet the county's needs until 2030.

Project leaders say construction work is expected to cost the county $40 million. The remaining costs include architect fees, furniture, and equipment. A final contract will be available next week.

Utility work will start Aug. 7 and construction work is scheduled to begin Aug. 14.

The project is expected to be completed in June 2020.

