Millions in Unclaimed Funds-Are You on the List

If you didn't make it Dakotafest in Mitchell to claim that bundle of overlooked funds no sweat.

The South Dakota State Treasurer is offering you another chance to reap what you didn't know about.

This time around State Treasurer Rich Sattgast will be stationed at this year’s South Dakota State Fair in Huron, August 30- September 3 with his staff where the public can stop by and inquire about possible lost money that may be owed to them.

The State Treasurer will have a booth where the public can search the Unclaimed Property database.

The database contains records of millions of dollars held by the State Treasurer and waiting to be reclaimed by their rightful owners.

Unclaimed property refers to accounts in financial institutions and companies that have had no activity or contact with the owner for a year or longer and can include savings or checking accounts, uncashed payroll checks, refunds, security deposits, stocks and life insurance policies. The state holds the money in a custodial capacity until the money can be returned to the rightful owners.

Currently, the Unclaimed Property Division is holding over $552 million in unclaimed funds. The State Treasurer has returned over $1.9 million to the rightful owners since the beginning of the current fiscal year in July.

You do the math! Could be worth the trip to Huron.

