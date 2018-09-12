GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer isn't buying it.

The Green Bay Packers can say all they want that quarterback Aaron Rodgers is day to day with a knee injury. The two-time NFL MVP will be given the whole week to get ready for Sunday's game against Minnesota, coach Mike McCarthy said.

Green Bay returned to the practice field on Wednesday, though Rodgers did not participate and stayed at Lambeau Field to rehab. Asked at his locker if it was accurate to say his injury was a sprained knee, Rodgers said, "Sure ... say sprained knee."

Wearing a brace could be an option, depending on how the quarterback feels later in the week. If he can't go, the Packers would turn to backup DeShone Kizer, who accounted for two turnovers after coming in when Rodgers got hurt in the second quarter last week against the Bears.

So it's understandable why Zimmer and the Vikings think Rodgers will play. After all, Rodgers returned from injury on Sunday after being taken to the locker room on the front seat of a cart.

Rodgers walked back out halftime, took over on the first series of the second half and threw three touchdown passes in the fourth quarter to rally the Packers from 20 points down to a 24-23 victory. He said after the game that while he had to undergo more tests, he planned on playing against Minnesota.

Rehabbing on Wednesday was not a setback, McCarthy said.

Rodgers said he was feeling progressively better over the last couple days, though still sore. The 14-year veteran said he does not need to practice to play.

