Miguel Sano Arrested in the Dominican Republic

Although the details of the incident are still coming in, what is known is that Minnesota Twins third basemen Miguel Sano was arrested in the Dominican Republic on Sunday.

According to ESPN, Sano ran over the foot of a police officer outside a club and was arrested by police.

The incident left the police officer with a broken leg according to those same reports.

Sano was released from jail after agreeing to meet with the local authorities on Monday.

It has been a rough year on and off the field for Sano who managed to only bat .199 and was demoted to the minors to get in shape and figure out his swing.

In addition to the on field issues, Sano was investigated by MLB after a sexual assault allegation arose from a photographer. Sano was never punished by authorities or MLB after an investigation was complete.

For the Minnesota Twins who are looking to build around their young core, this is the last thing they wanted to deal with this off season.