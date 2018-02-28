Midco Aquatic Center Family Fun Special Events Announced

How about some wet family fun to make this South Dakota long winter a little shorter?

The Midco Aquatic Center, located at 1601 South Western Avenue in Sioux Falls, has just announced two great family fun events!

Sunday, March 11 at 2 p.m. you can enjoy a Flick and Float featuring Toy Story 2.

This is your chance to relax and float around the 50 Meter Pool while watching a movie. Inner tubes will be available for use during the event.

Sunday, March 25, from 12 noon to 5 p.m. they are offering a 'Wibit' event. A 'Wibit' is an inflatable play feature that is used in the water to create additional fun for all ages. This month will showcase both the Action Tower and Wiggle Bridge Wibits.

Lap lanes may not be available during the event. No registration is required for either event, however, daily admission or an active swim pass is

required for entry.

These events are for all ages; children 6 years old and under must be accompanied by someone 16 years of age or older.

See Also: