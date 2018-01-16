Message From Sioux Falls Fire Marshall On Cold Weather

Sioux Falls Fire Marshall Dean Lanier offers suggestions to residents that are warming their homes with a fireplace or space heater in light of the frigid temperatures.

"Make sure if you are going to use fireplaces or space heaters to heat your home or add to the heating in your home, make sure you have a three foot clear space around those space heaters and fireplaces. That means nothing that can readily burn like paper or boxes."

Lanier says the bitter cold temperatures make it tough on firefighters that are on the scene of a fire.

"Certainly! It makes it a challenging environment for us to deal with fires in any building in the city. It's very tough to try to operate in that kind of situation where anything that hits the ground gets exposed to the elements and almost instantly freezes."

