Members of 2 Large Ag Co-Ops in the Dakotas Vote to Merge

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) — Members of two agriculture co-ops in the Dakotas have decided to merge.

Fifty-eight percent of North Central Farmers Elevator voters and 63 percent of Wheat Growers voters approved the merger. More than 4,100 people voted.

The new cooperative is expected to begin operations next February. A new name wasn't immediately chosen.

North Central has about 2,400 members in South Dakota and North Dakota, while Wheat Growers has 5,100 members in the two states.

Two years ago, a merger was rebuffed when North Central members voted 51 percent against the plan.

