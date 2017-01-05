We are two weeks away from the 29th annual Media 1 Funski. The event is scheduled for January 19-20 2018 at Great Bear Ski Valley. Events this year include:

5K Cross Country Ski Race

Skiercross

Downhill Coprerate Cup

Rail Jam

Boardercross

Snowboard Giant Slalom

Snow Tube Races

Snow Sculpture Contest

Frozen Leg Kickball Tournament

Zipfy Sled Races

Fat Bike Cross Style Race

Media One Funski is the Sioux Empire’s premiere winter sports event and has raised over $830,000 for the Sioux Falls Children’s Inn. Last year the event collected just over $30,000 to raise awareness and support victims of domestic violence.

So grab your boards, boots, and bikes and head on out to Great Bear Ski Valley next month! Click HERE to get registered.