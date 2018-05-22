McDonald’s Looking to Hire 600 Additional Workers in South Dakota

The fast-food chain McDonald's has announced plans to hire as many as 600 additional employees in South Dakota to work during the peak summer months - and the company expects the majority of those new hires to be students.

According to the company, more than half of the new hires at McDonald's restaurants this summer are projected to be between the ages of 16 and 24 years old, and for many it'll probably be their first job.

Recently, McDonald's announced it's allocating $150-million to its 'Archways To Opportunities' education program. The program provides tuition assistance and other benefits for employees who are also seeking an education.

As part of the plan, the eligibility requirements are being scaled back from nine months to 90 days of employment. Weekly shift minimums are also being decreased from 20 hours to 15 hours, making new summer employees eligible by the end of the season.

To find our more about the 'Archways To Opportunities' program and how to apply for a job at McDonald's, go to the McDonald's website.

Source: KSFY-TV

