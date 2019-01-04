McCrossan Boys Ranch Banquet, Auction and Wild West Show

I knew a lot of little boys and girls who dreamt of growing up to be a ropin', ridin', lassoin', cowboy or cowgirl. I was one of them, and for anyone who moved beyond that dream, but still loves horses, rodeos and the performers in them, this is a not-to-be-missed event!

The McCrossan Boys Ranch Annual Banquet Auction is coming up on Thursday, April 4, at the Sioux Falls Arena. This event has become another Sioux Falls tradition and this year there will be even more to see and do with the addition of Loop Rawlins and his one-man Wild West Show!

This talented gentleman was seen on America's Got Talent and was even featured in a Cirque du Soleil performance. You'll be amazed by his gun-spinning, trick-roping, and whip-cracking. In addition, the PBR ( Professional Bull Riders ) association will be a part of the evening. They'll be mingling with the crowd and one of their bulls will be in the banquet auction.

You'll have plenty of photo opportunities and the chance to score some amazing items in both the live and silent auctions. Not to mention the opportunity to make a real difference in the lives of the boys being helped to regain their lives at the ranch.

Tickets are $75 each and can be purchased online . For more information call 605-339-1203, see their website or follow them on Facebook .