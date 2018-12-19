Mayor Makes Statement On New Sioux Falls Police Contract

On Monday night the Sioux Falls City Council voted 6-2 to approve a two-year contract between the City of Sioux Falls and the Fraternal Order of Police.

The contract approved by the City Council included cost-of-living adjustments of 2.5% for 2019, and 3% for 2020. Similar economic packages for the Sioux Falls Firefighters Association Union and American Federation of State and County Municipal Employees were recently approved by the City Council.

Also, each member of the Police Department’s Detective Bureau will receive a $500 incentive payment annually upon conclusion of one-year of service in that bureau in 2019 and 2020.

Mayor Paul TenHaken commented: “My support for law enforcement is unshakable and I will continue to work to afford our officers the resources needed to protect Sioux Falls and the compensation and benefits necessary to attract and retain high-caliber officers. The contract approved by the City Council affords highly competitive compensation increases for the entirety of the police force so that our officers and their families are well taken care of by the City.”