May Sobriety Checkpoints in South Dakota
The South Dakota Department of Public Safety has announced the location of sobriety checkpoints that will be held during May 2018. There are 28 checkpoints scheduled in 23 counties.
The checkpoints are funded by the South Dakota Office of Highway Safety and will be conducted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol. The goal of the check points is to discourage people from driving drunk.
In late April, the South Dakota Highway Patrol arrested two people for driving under the influence at a sobriety checkpoint in Moody County, South Dakota.
May checkpoints are scheduled for the counties of:
- Brookings
- Brown
- Brule
- Butte
- Charles Mix
- Codington
- Custer
- Hamlin
- Hughes
- Jackson
- Kingsbury
- Lake
- Lawrence
- Lincoln
- Meade
- Minnehaha
- Pennington
- Roberts
- Spink
- Stanley
- Walworth
- Union
- Yankton
See Also: