May Sobriety Checkpoints in South Dakota

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety has announced the location of sobriety checkpoints that will be held during May 2018. There are 28 checkpoints scheduled in 23 counties.

The checkpoints are funded by the South Dakota Office of Highway Safety and will be conducted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol. The goal of the check points is to discourage people from driving drunk.

In late April, the South Dakota Highway Patrol arrested two people for driving under the influence at a sobriety checkpoint in Moody County, South Dakota.

May checkpoints are scheduled for the counties of:

Brookings

Brown

Brule

Butte

Charles Mix

Codington

Custer

Hamlin

Hughes

Jackson

Kingsbury

Lake

Lawrence

Lincoln

Meade

Minnehaha

Pennington

Roberts

Spink

Stanley

Walworth

Union

Yankton

See Also: