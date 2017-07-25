Matt Staab: Where In The Constitution Does It Say Health Care is a Right?
I've known Matt Staab for a long time.
I interviewed a few times over the years -- way back when he was a city commissioner and I was editor at Tempest. It was great to have him on The Patrick Lalley Show on Tuesday to catch up with what's doing now (owning and running a bait and tackle shop with storage and high-end dog food) and get his opinions on a whole range of issues.
I pulled this segment from the show because it's the part where we get into on health care but agree that Jason Isbell is a fantastic artist. Matt's basically an Isbell fanboy so there's that.
Enjoy.
