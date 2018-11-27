Marshall, Minnesota Tour and Travel Business Goes up in Flames

A Marshall, Minnesota business suffered extensive damage early Tuesday morning (November 27) when a fire broke out at its company headquarters.

Southwest Tour and Travel suffered extensive smoke and fire damage in the building that houses their offices and tour buses.

Several emergency response crews were called to the scene early Tuesday morning (November 27) when the fire was first was reported.

At the time of the call, temperatures in Marshall were in the mid-teens. Warming tents had to be set up for the first responders.

Lyon County Emergency Management tells KSFY News firefighters and other emergency responders expect to remain on the scene for several hours.

The building itself has been heavily damaged. The extent of damage to items inside the building is still unknown.

Fortunately, there were no reports of any injuries. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Source: KSFY TV