Manslaughter Defendant Wants Evidence Thrown Out

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Sioux Falls man accused of fatally shooting his friend last year says blood and urine samples collected from him should be thrown out because they were obtained without a warrant.

The evidence was collected from Stasek Alexandr Stefanyuk following his arrest last September. He's charged with manslaughter in the death of 21-year-old Darias Jae Tiger. Authorities say Stefanyuk was hanging out with friends and showing them a shotgun he had recently acquired when he discharged a round and hit Tiger in the back.

The Argus Leader says the 18-year-old Stefanyuk is also charged with possessing methamphetamine. A motion to suppress the blood and urine evidence says the tests were the result of a "warrantless, unconsented, and unconstitutional search."

A hearing on the motion is scheduled Friday.

