Mannheim Steamroller Christmas Show to Play Sioux Falls

I don't know about you, but being that it's only the middle of May, the last thing I want to think about right now is Christmas. However, you might want to slip into Christmas mode for just a couple of minutes, especially if you're a fan of Mannheim Steamroller.

In case you haven't heard, Mannheim Steamroller will be making their way to the Sioux Empire to play the Washington Pavilion on Wednesday, (November 21) at 7 P.M.

The 2018 version of the Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis will feature all the classics, along with dazzling multimedia effects served up in an intimate setting.

KSFY TV reports that Mannheim Steamroller has sold more than 40 million albums, with 29 million in the Christmas genre alone. They can also stake claim to having one of the longest running tours in the music industry.

Anyone familiar with Mannheim Steamroller, already knows their holiday music is synonymous with the Christmas season.

This year you can celebrate the season with Mannheim Steamroller in person during their Pavilion show.

According to KSFY, tickets will go on sale for Pavilion Donors on (July 25) at 9:30 AM. Pavilion Members and Subscribers on (July 26) at 9:30 AM, and then finally to the general public on Friday, (July 27) at 11:00 AM.

