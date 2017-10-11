Maniacs for the Maze!

Do you enjoy scaring the living daylights out of people? Would you like to get paid to do it? If so, the Heartland Country Corn Maze is looking for you. They're hoping to hire haunters for the last weekend of October.

If interested, you must be at least 15 years old and must be able to work both nights (October 27th & 28th) from 530pm-1030pm. Benefits include GETTING PAID TO SCARE PEOPLE!

If interested go If interested go to heartlandcountrycornmaze.com and fill out an application. The Heartland Country Corn Maze is located southeast of Harrisburg on Highway 11. This years 11-acre maze is a tiger.