A man who went to an emergency room at a Sioux Falls hospital with a gunshot wound was reported to police for investigation. As authorities talked to the man, it became apparent he didn’t want to share the facts.

Public Information Officer Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police Department says that hospitals are considered mandatory reporters, so when there's a concern when a patient arrives for medical help that seems to be crime related, they need to call authorities.

The man said he was shot last Saturday (February 23) at a city park. However, parks are typically very busy and no calls about shots being fired came in during that time period. Other parts of the story didn’t add up according to Clemens.

The 21-year-old was treated for a shotgun injury to his arm. He also indicated that he did know who shot him, but would not provide the name or further details to police to file a report.