Man Offers His Reason For Entering a Van, Lighting it On Fire

Sioux Falls Police and Sioux Falls Fire Rescue found a man inside a vehicle with an interior fire, and he wanted to be there. According to Officer Sam Clemens, the elderly man was cold, entered a van that was not his own, found kindling inside, lighting it on fire. The suspect said he had a very specific reason for igniting the items that created flames two feet high.

The incident took place early Friday morning (November 9) near the Union Gospel Mission in downtown Sioux Falls. The man was in the passenger seat of the van and started it on fire, using kindling inside the van. Clemens says the man still had a lighter in his hand when police arrived. Damage was estimated at 1,000 dollars. Larry Dean Danliere, 67, a transient from Sioux Falls was arrested for reckless burning and intentional damage to property.

Danliere was the only person in the van at the time and claimed he lit the fire to stay warm. Police did not identify the owner of the vehicle.