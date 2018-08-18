Man Killed in Rollover Crash near Delmont

DELMONT, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say a 28-year-old man died following a rollover crash in southeast South Dakota.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened Friday night on U.S. Highway 18 near Delmont.

The man's name has not been released pending notification of relatives.

The patrol says the man lost control of the 2001 Ford Explorer he was driving and the vehicle rolled several times. Authorities say he wasn't wearing a seat belt and was ejected.

It's unclear what caused the man to lose control of the vehicle.

He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

