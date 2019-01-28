Man Holds Sioux Falls Police at Bay Then Eventually Surrenders

Sioux Falls Police Sergeant Sean Kooistra says it began on Friday around 7:40 PM when a wanted man was spotted by officers.

“Officers had recognized an individual as (someone) having an (outstanding) felony warrant or two on him. They attempted to make contact with him in the area of East 10th Street and I-229. When they did so, the subject ended up fleeing on foot.”

A short foot pursuit concluded a few blocks away, but the incident would last a while longer as Kooistra says the suspect hunkered down.

“That individual ultimately went to a residence in the 100 block of North Conklin Avenue where he was able to gain access to a garage. The individual barricaded himself inside of there. It took a little bit of time, but officers were ultimately able to get access into the garage and take this individual into custody.”

Police arrested the 31-year old suspect from Sioux Falls on the outstanding warrants of forgery and larceny plus additional charges associated with his capture such as 3rd-degree intentional damage to property, 3rd-degree burglary, fleeing police and obstructing.

Kooistra also says the suspect got into the garage through an unlocked back door and no one was home at the time of the incident. The individual is presumed innocent until proven guilty.