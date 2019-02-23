Man Dies Passing Snowplow, Line of Cars Near Humboldt

A 45-year-old man died when he tried to pass a line of cars and a snowplow on Highway 19 north of Humboldt, crashing head on to a vehicle driven by a 60-year-old man. The fatal crash took place near mile marker 80 at 2:45 PM on Friday, (Feb. 22)

Public Information Officer Tony Mangan describes how the crash occurred. "A 2018 Honda Accord was northbound on South Dakota Highway 19 and was the third vehicle behind a South Dakota Department of Transportation snowplow," said Mangan. "The driver of the Honda Accord traveled into the southbound lane in an attempt to pass the two vehicles and the snowplow. It collided with a southbound 2011 Chevy Silverado K3500 pickup."

The 45-year-old male driver of the Honda Accord was pronounced dead on the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The 60-year-old pickup driver received serious non-life threatening injuries. He was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. The names of the two people involved are not being released pending notification of family members.